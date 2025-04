Emerging ‘Blue Wild Indigo’

I’m in awe of how tightly packed some plants’ leaves and flowers are when they emerge.From Missouri Botanical Garden: “, commonly called blue false indigo, is an upright perennial which typically grows 3-4' tall and occurs in rich woods, thickets and along streambanks from Pennsylvania south to North Carolina and Tennessee. … Blooms in spring. Flowers give way to inflated seed pods (to 2.5" long) which turn charcoal black when ripe and have considerable ornamental interest. Seeds rattle around in the blackened pods which were once popularly used by children as rattles. Stems with seed pods are valued additions to dried flower arrangements.“The genus namecomes from the Greek wordmeaning ‘to dye’.“Specific epithet means southern.“The common name of false indigo refers to the use of certain native baptisias by early American colonists as a substitutes, albeit inferior, for true indigo (genus) in making dyes.”» Species pages: [ Missouri Botanical Garden ] [ iNaturalist » Images: [ PhytoImages.siu.edu April 11 posts (14; missing 2022 [ PXL_20250411_211123864_LE15tm :: cell phone ]