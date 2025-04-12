Previous
Big Muddy Monster
Big Muddy Monster

Our local version of Bigfoot, as depicted on a mural located in Murphysboro, Illinois. There is also a statue that I have thought for a while I should stop to photograph, but I just haven’t gotten around to it yet!

» Southern Illinois Tourism (with info about the mural itself)
» Roadside America (with photos of the statue)
» Squatchable
» CryptidSpot
» murphysboro.com

