Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 4694
Big Muddy Monster
Our local version of Bigfoot, as depicted on a mural located in Murphysboro, Illinois. There is also a statue that I have thought for a while I should stop to photograph, but I just haven’t gotten around to it yet!
»
Southern Illinois Tourism
(with info about the mural itself)
»
Roadside America
(with photos of the statue)
»
Squatchable
»
CryptidSpot
»
murphysboro.com
Looking back
:
April 12 posts
(15; missing
2020
)
[ PXL_20250412_181446944_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4868
photos
47
followers
45
following
1286% complete
View this month »
4687
4688
4689
4690
4691
4692
4693
4694
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
12th April 2025 11:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mural
,
monster
,
illinois
,
murals
,
street-art
,
murphysboro
,
big muddy
,
tm-p8
,
tm12apr
,
murphysboro-murals
,
big muddy monster
