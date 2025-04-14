Previous
Grommets… [Filler] by rhoing
Photo 4696

Grommets… [Filler]

The grommet on the right popped out. This is not the first time it’s happened on a pair of shoes, but this time I was determined to fix it back in place. With success. At least for now.

Looking back: April 14 posts (16; missing 2020)

[ PXL_20250413_160327465_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1286% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact