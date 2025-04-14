Sign up
Previous
Photo 4696
Grommets… [Filler]
The grommet on the right popped out. This is not the first time it’s happened on a pair of shoes, but this time I was determined to fix it back in place. With success. At least for now.
Looking back
:
April 14 posts
(16; missing
2020
)
[ PXL_20250413_160327465_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
shoes
,
repairs
,
grommets
,
tmfiller
,
tm-p8
,
tm14apr
