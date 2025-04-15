“Ballooning Fun”

A Kodak product. This was a hard one. “Only” 1,000 pieces.
I probably haven’t covered this before in my jigsaw puzzle posts, but this is a pursuit that may seem to violate an economic “law” that students of economics learn very early in their first or second (or only) course on economics: the “law of diminishing returns.” Assembling a jigsaw puzzle is a constructive activity, yes. It’s slow-going in the beginning, but as you get to the end, the pace at which you place pieces accelerates as the number of pieces to place decreases. Last night when we finished this, I thought it would take two more sessions, but it only took one.