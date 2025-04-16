Deconstructed tablet

This Samsung tablet would no longer charge up and will not power up, even plugged in. A new one has taken its place and this one is headed to trash and recycling destinations. Curious about what the insides looked like, I took it apart. “Camera shy” and not pictured is what I think was the “Secondary Li-ion Battery,” which has already been removed. It’s just astonishing — not just how small the components are — but how thin they are! I was even impressed by the “efficiency” of the 15 screws that held the green circuit board in place. Pretty amazing.
The plastic and metal go to the trash, but the electronics component goes to a recycling bin at our local recycling center.