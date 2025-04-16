Previous
Next
Deconstructed tablet by rhoing
Photo 4698

Deconstructed tablet

This Samsung tablet would no longer charge up and will not power up, even plugged in. A new one has taken its place and this one is headed to trash and recycling destinations. Curious about what the insides looked like, I took it apart. “Camera shy” and not pictured is what I think was the “Secondary Li-ion Battery,” which has already been removed. It’s just astonishing — not just how small the components are — but how thin they are! I was even impressed by the “efficiency” of the 15 screws that held the green circuit board in place. Pretty amazing.

The plastic and metal go to the trash, but the electronics component goes to a recycling bin at our local recycling center.

Looking back: April 16 posts (16; no misses)

[ PXL_20250416_135228669_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1287% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Interesting! I would not dare take anything like this apart, but I will rewire lamps. =)
April 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact