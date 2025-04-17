Simple solution for jewelry ‘storage’

10½ years ago I posted a photo of a necklace rack I conceived and had made for Clare with the help of a local woodworker. Today we looked at a home where this was the solution for hanging bracelets and necklaces. Low-tech, but very effective.
I snapped this photo fairly quickly, and I tried to “level” the image in ON1 by making the ends of the hanger on the same level. But then the necklaces and bracelets weren’t vertical. It turned out that my quick photo captured the jewelry hanging vertically.
The colors were distracting, so I added the “Antique” filter in ON1.
Made an offer on the house, but didn’t get it. We lost to a cash offer … from someone we know. She’s a recent widow (January, 2024) and will be moving from a sparsely populated rural area to this home in town. We’re actually happy she’s getting the house!
Our older daughter’s family arrives tomorrow. We will have the morning for last-minute preparations and then head to St. Louis (in two cars) for airport pick-up.