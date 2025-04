Jenny is here with her family. We stopped for food and drink about a quarter of the way back home, as it’s already 5:30 here and 6:30 relative to their day originating in Massachusetts. The 7½-year old has a word on her scribble pad (must find out what it’s actually called — “writing tablet,” maybe?) and her mom and dad are guessing letters à la “Hangman.” April 18 posts (15; no misses)[ PXL_20250418_223807613_LE15tm :: cell phone ]