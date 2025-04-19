This morning we took the kids and grandkids to the Science Center in Carbondale. It’s been open for many years, but this is the first Clare and I have been there, too.
Our grandson was quite taken with the “Velocity Tubes.” According to the board behind him: “Like Gravity Falls and the Bernoulli Fountain [two other exhibits], the Velocity Tubes use the Bernoulli Principle to send balls around The Science Center.
“The pressure created by the closed off tubes is called Pneumatic Pressure. This constant pressure, made by the flowing air, keeps the balls moving through the pipes.”
The red “collar” around the bottom of the tube slides up so you can put a plastic- or ping pong-ball into the tube. There’s an air pump under the table and once the red collar is returned to its closed position and sealing that intake port, then the pressure from the air pump shoots the ball through many, many feet of clear tubing. After about twenty seconds, the ball returns and falls out the open tube with the spiral wiring inside. He (and I!) were quite taken with this exhibit.
Daniel Bernoulli is quite an important name in several areas of mathematics and physics. While I am familiar with his name from probability and statistics, according to Wikipedia, “He is particularly remembered for his applications of mathematics to mechanics, especially fluid mechanics, and for his pioneering work in probability and statistics. His name is commemorated in the Bernoulli’s principle, a particular example of the conservation of energy, which describes the mathematics of the mechanism underlying the operation of two important technologies of the 20th century: the carburetor and the aeroplane wing.” Note. For purposes in physics, air is a “fluid.”