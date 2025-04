This was the first Easter Egg Hunt we’ve had in this house in quite a long time! But no dyes and real eggs!Not with the current price of eggs. I think our price is $5.50–$6.00 for a dozen large eggs. So much for “Day One”…Update. When the grandkids’ parents went away for a night the following week, Clare and I had two Easter Egg Hunts after these two hid the eggs for us to find. Several days later, we continue to run across some we didn’t find! April 20 posts (16; no misses)[ PXL_20250420_125523570_LE15tm :: cell phone ]