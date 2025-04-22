Rainbow Pop

We had quite the busy day!
Story Time at the public library was a little “young” for her, but the bonus was to be there when the children’s librarian released the five butterflies (Painted Ladies) that had hatched from chrysalises inside the library. That
was fun.
The children’s librarian’s husband is a music teacher and he brought a xylophone to add some aural texture to Story Time. After the butterfly (and Lady Beetle) release, he let the kids experiment on his xylophone.
Then we took a short “hike” at one of our favorite local trails, before heading home for lunch.
After lunch, mommy and daddy hit the road. I spent several hours cleaning my “lake car” for them to take overnight an hour-plus away. I removed the roof rack for my rowing shells and cleaned it like it hasn’t been cleaned in years. I think it’s only taken maybe a half-dozen long trips. Ever. It’s a 2008 that we bought new, so it’s about 16 years old and has traveled fewer than 80,000 miles. It’s always sat outside in the elements and for many years it was under mature White Pines (which we had taken out two years ago). I couldn’t get all the sap drips off, but I got it looking pretty darned good … at least to the point where I wasn’t [completely] embarrassed to have Jenny and Steve take it for a fun overnight. They were headed to Chef Sara Bradley’s Freight House for the “chef’s tasting menu.”
After mommy and daddy left, we
• had some outdoor time
• went to Rural King to see the chicks and bunnies (and bought some seeds)
• went to the grocery store with a short list
We came home and they had their “rainbow pops” (outside) and then we had a couple “reverse egg hunts”: the children hid the plastic eggs and then Mimi and I had to find them. (We continued to find eggs we missed for several days. This is another good reason for plastic eggs!)
Before dinner, they planted the three seed packs with Clare in our small, circular garden near where the White Pine trees used to be. (Initially, it was just an experiment to see if things would grow there.)
Dinner. Stories before bed. Bedtime.
Then exhaustion for the grandparents! :)
