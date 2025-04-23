Previous
Gravity Well
Gravity Well

Today was “free day” at the Science Center in Carbondale. Given the choice between the Science Center and Castle Park, the grandkids chose the Science Center. (We were a bit surprised.)

Mimi brought pennies to start at the top of the red ramps. It takes quite a lot of revolutions around the yellow well before the penny disappears down the hole in the center.

In ON1 I applied the Antique filter to the background to mute the colors without forcing them entirely to B&W.

» Gravity Well (Click on “Newton’s first law of motion” for a cool, short video)

[ PXL_20250423_160340039_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

