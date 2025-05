Today was “free day” at the Science Center in Carbondale. Given the choice between the Science Center and Castle Park, the grandkids chose the Science Center. (We were a bit surprised.)Mimi brought pennies to start at the top of the red ramps. It takes quite a lot of revolutions around the yellow well before the penny disappears down the hole in the center.In ON1 I applied the Antique filter to the background to mute the colors without forcing them entirely to B&W. Gravity Well (Click on “Newton’s first law of motion” for a cool, short video) April 23 posts (15; no misses)[ PXL_20250423_160340039_LE15tm :: cell phone ]