Today was the day the kids & grandkids flew home. Their flight wasn’t scheduled for departure until 7:40 p.m., so we had almost the entire day to be together.
We left late-morning, stopped half-way to St. Louis for lunch, and then proceeded to the St. Louis Science Center, where we spent about 2½ hours. That put us about 30 minutes from the airport, so we got them there in plenty of time for their flight (… which ended up leaving about 90 minutes late anyway).
This will probably be a photo that goes in one of Clare’s “grandma ’n’ me” photo frames. Both of these grandkids are at an age that pose difficulties for getting posed photos. This one is tough to slow down long enough for a posed photo, and his big sister is still learning how to smile for photos. I told Clare I was having trouble getting a posed photo and she said she’d just as soon have photos of her “doing stuff” with the grandkids. So here are these two “doing stuff.”
After the airport drop-off, we grandparents had a 2+ hour drive home … in separate cars. Blech. We decided to be a two-car caravan all week as a less-convenient, but very much less expensive alternative to a large rental that could accommodate six people and luggage for four. We probably could have found something smaller than what we rented last year for nine people, but we still would have had two drives with two vehicles, or find parking in St. Louis for a personal vehicle during their visit. The no-rental option worked out fine.