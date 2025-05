Going through everything. We’re finding things for which we became the caretakers when others jettisoned them. It’s a good feeling to hang on to history — often family history — but we’re increasingly aware that we can’t keepitemThis meat grinder was likely Clare’s grandmother’s, and then her mother’s. Clare emailed her brothers, asking if any of them would like to have it. One brother’s response: “Therebe some temptation to hang on to this, but modern food processors are capable of the same function.Stamped into the base on top:“ENTERPRISE”NO-CLAMPStamped into the base underneath:PATENTS PENDINGENTERPRISE MFG. CO. OF PA.PHILADELPHIA U.S.A.PART Nᵒ K–1978Antique filter applied in ON1.» I found an identical item offered for $22.99 on ebay » This one passed out of our house via the local BuyNothing project . 👍 April 26 posts (16; no misses)[ PXL_20250426_211245013_LE15tm :: cell phone ]