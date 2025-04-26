Previous
Meat grinder by rhoing
Photo 4708

Meat grinder

Going through everything. We’re finding things for which we became the caretakers when others jettisoned them. It’s a good feeling to hang on to history — often family history — but we’re increasingly aware that we can’t keep every item forever.

This meat grinder was likely Clare’s grandmother’s, and then her mother’s. Clare emailed her brothers, asking if any of them would like to have it. One brother’s response: “Though I have fond memories of bologna mix sandwiches as a grade school kid …, I now know that highly processed foods are bad for me. I will stick to all-natural foods like bacon!

There might be some temptation to hang on to this, but modern food processors are capable of the same function.

Stamped into the base on top:
    “ENTERPRISE”
    NO-CLAMP

Stamped into the base underneath:
    PATENTS PENDING
    ENTERPRISE MFG. CO. OF PA.
    PHILADELPHIA U.S.A.
    PART Nᵒ K–1978

Antique filter applied in ON1.

» I found an identical item offered for $22.99 on ebay.
» This one passed out of our house via the local BuyNothing project. 👍

