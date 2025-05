Not a terribly interesting photo (no flowers or fruits), but it documents a new weed in our yard. Another common name according to North Carolina State Extension is “Velcro Plant,” and that isappropriate!Well. Turns out this isa new-to-me weedyear. I posted a better photo a year ago . I probably couldn’t nail down the species within the genus last year, so I didn’t rediscover the post now until I was checking all the tags… Sigh.» ID’ed asor “Catchweed Bedstraw”: [ iNaturalist » Species pages: [ iNaturalist ] [ North Carolina State Extension » Images: [ PhytoImages.siu.edu “Healthy Glow” Preset added in ON1 Photo Raw. April 27 posts (16; no misses)[ PXL_20250427_175736344_LE15tm :: cell phone ]