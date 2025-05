I have been under the impression that this plant in our garden was a Siberian Iris (), but now I’m not so sure. A very likely correction is to Japanese Iris (). I think I’ll upload it to iNaturalist as just Iris (genus only) and see what an expert has to say. In any case, it produces a beautiful flower!» Submitted as Iris sp.: [ iNaturalist » Genus page: [ iNaturalist • [Two] Alternative species: [ Iris sibirica ] [ Iris sanguinea » Images: [ PhytoImages.siu.edu April 29 posts (15; missing 2021 [ PXL_20250429_154815288_LE15tm :: cell phone ]