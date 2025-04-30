Sign up
Photo 4712
Yeeaah, more old tech
I’m getting serious about clearing out old tech—
•
Can’t keep
everything
forever
…
•
This is a home, not a museum
…
Either someone takes it off our hands or it goes to the recycling center.
I never used this calculator (or any graphing calculator for that matter). Indeed, I would have to read the manual to know
how
to use it. Best guess is that it was one of our daughters’ (for high school?). The manual is ©2001, making the device a good twenty years old. By that time, I was pretty firmly entrenched as a spreadsheet geek.
This calculator is still available!
New: $100!
eBay: $15–$50.
Maybe not-so-obsolete after all!
» About: [
TICalc.org
] [
Texas Instruments
]
30th April 2025
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
calculator
calculators
obsolete technology
tm-p8
home-not-museum
tm30apr
texas instruments
graphing calculator
graphing calculators
ti-83
ti-83-plus
ti-83 plus
Mags
Well that brings back memories.
May 6th, 2025
Kathy
This style was too high tech for me.
May 6th, 2025
Corinne C
My daughter had a similar one in High School. My husband loves his TI scientific calculator using reverse Polish notation :-)
May 6th, 2025
