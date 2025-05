Yeeaah, more old tech

everything

I'm getting serious about clearing out old tech—Either someone takes it off our hands or it goes to the recycling center.I never used this calculator (or any graphing calculator for that matter). Indeed, I would have to read the manual to knowto use it. Best guess is that it was one of our daughters' (for high school?). The manual is ©2001, making the device a good twenty years old. By that time, I was pretty firmly entrenched as a spreadsheet geek.This calculator is still available!New: $100!eBay: $15–$50.Maybe not-so-obsolete after all!