Yeeaah, more old tech by rhoing
Photo 4712

Yeeaah, more old tech

I’m getting serious about clearing out old tech—
     • Can’t keep everything forever
     • This is a home, not a museum
Either someone takes it off our hands or it goes to the recycling center.

I never used this calculator (or any graphing calculator for that matter). Indeed, I would have to read the manual to know how to use it. Best guess is that it was one of our daughters’ (for high school?). The manual is ©2001, making the device a good twenty years old. By that time, I was pretty firmly entrenched as a spreadsheet geek.

This calculator is still available!
New: $100!
eBay: $15–$50.
Maybe not-so-obsolete after all!

» About: [ TICalc.org ] [ Texas Instruments ]

April 30 posts (17; no misses)

[ PXL_20250430_201953621_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags ace
Well that brings back memories.
May 6th, 2025  
Kathy ace
This style was too high tech for me.
May 6th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
My daughter had a similar one in High School. My husband loves his TI scientific calculator using reverse Polish notation :-)
May 6th, 2025  
