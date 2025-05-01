The rest of the calculators

Yeah. I had six electronic calculators (these five plus yesterday’s post of a TI-83 Plus). Here we have
• Sharp Elsi Mate EL-376A (solar cell calculator)
• Hewlett-Packard HP 10B II (financial calculator), still available ($20.99)
• Staples Sustainable Earth SE-230 E (solar cell calculator)
• Texas Instruments TI-30X II S (2-line scientific calculator)
• Texas Instruments TI-66 Programmable
I don’t know where the rest of these came from, but the TI-66 Programmable (S/N 262861) was my workhorse from the time I bought it … in August 1985, until I became well-versed in spreadsheet programming. As I repeat to myself these days—
• Can’t keep everything forever…
• This is a home, not a museum…
One wouldn’t power up, and we kept the large, solar powered one (upper-right), but the remaining four went to someone locally via Buy Nothing. By disposing of these museum pieces now, we’re saving our daughters having to do it later. They will have enough to do when “that time” arrives.