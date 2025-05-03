Sign up
Previous
Photo 4715
Peonies
They’re getting close to popping open.
Five weeks ago our two clumps were
just poking out of the ground
.
(Our clump with white flowers is in the upper-left.)
» More about Peony: [
iNaturalist
] [
PhytoImages
]
Looking back
:
May 3 posts
(12; missing
2017
,
2023
, and
2024
)
[ PXL_20250503_162555730_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4910
photos
47
followers
45
following
1291% complete
4708
4709
4710
4711
4712
4713
4714
4715
4711
193
4712
194
4713
4714
195
4715
Tags
plant
,
leaves
,
peony
,
paeonia
,
tmplants
,
paeoniaceae
,
tmleaves
,
our-garden
,
our-yard
,
tm-p8
,
tm03may
Kathy
ace
How nice. If I do well with my garden, perhaps there are peonies in my future.
May 8th, 2025
