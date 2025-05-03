Previous
Peonies by rhoing
Photo 4715

Peonies

They’re getting close to popping open.
Five weeks ago our two clumps were just poking out of the ground.
(Our clump with white flowers is in the upper-left.)

» More about Peony: [ iNaturalist ] [ PhytoImages ]

[ PXL_20250503_162555730_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details

Kathy ace
How nice. If I do well with my garden, perhaps there are peonies in my future.
May 8th, 2025  
