From the Economic Research Service of the USDA, “the United States produces a minimal amount of coffee. The limited domestic production comes from Kona coffee grown in Hawaii and represents less than 1 percent of U.S. consumption. The rest is imported from coffee-growing regions around the world, including South and Central America and Southeast Asia. By a large margin, Colombia and Brazil are the largest sources of imports” ( ERS ). May 4 posts (13; missing 2017 2018 , and 2023 — apparently a rough date!)[ PXL_20250504_173526179_LE15tm :: cell phone ]