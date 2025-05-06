Previous
My first SLR by rhoing
Photo 4717

My first SLR

Purchased: December, 1987.
    • Pentax Super Program body
    • SMC Pentax-A 50mm f1.7 lens (#20897)
    • Pentax AF160Sa flash
    • 49mm U/V filter
Total price: $378.96.

Subsequent lens purchases:
    • SMC Pentax-A 28mm f2.8 lens (#22997)
    • SMC Pentax-M 100mm f2.8 lens (#7097346)

Subsequent flash purchase:
    • Vivitar 550FD M/P/O100mm f2.8 lens (#7097346)

This camera lasted me a long time, at least until Clare’s dad passed away in 2005 and I got his Nikon N80.

