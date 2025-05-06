Sign up
Previous
Photo 4717
My first SLR
Purchased: December, 1987.
• Pentax Super Program body
• SMC Pentax-A 50mm f1.7 lens (#20897)
• Pentax AF160Sa flash
• 49mm U/V filter
Total price: $378.96.
Subsequent lens purchases:
• SMC Pentax-A 28mm f2.8 lens (#22997)
• SMC Pentax-M 100mm f2.8 lens (#7097346)
Subsequent flash purchase:
• Vivitar 550FD M/P/O100mm f2.8 lens (#7097346)
This camera lasted me a
long
time, at least until Clare’s dad passed away in 2005 and I got his Nikon N80.
»
Pentax Super Program
»
Pentax Super Program Review
No photo for yesterday: zero frames taken.
Trying to maintain
some
standards, so not even posting a filler.
May 6 posts
(16; missing
2018
)
[ PXL_20250506_180109097_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
6th May 2025
6th May 25
1
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4913
photos
47
followers
45
following
1292% complete
4710
4711
4712
4713
4714
4715
4716
4717
194
4713
4714
195
4715
4716
196
4717
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
6th May 2025 11:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
camera
,
35mm
,
lenses
,
cameras
,
film
,
slr
,
film camera
,
pentax
,
film cameras
,
35mm camera
,
super a
,
tm-p8
,
home-not-museum
,
tm06may
,
tmcameras
,
tm-film-cameras
,
super program
,
slr camera
,
slrs
,
slr cameras
,
35mm cameras
,
pentax super a
,
pentax super program
Pat Knowles
ace
Well I just have to tag another 365 friend who is into his vintage camera stuff & lens!
@phil_howcroft
May 9th, 2025
