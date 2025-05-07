Previous
Oops. by rhoing
I left the battery pack in this P&S camera. For decades. Oops. Fortunately, there was no corrosion. The battery [pack] has been discontinued, so how would one bring this camera back into service? This video shows how this battery pack may be disassembled, to reveal that it’s packed with three batteries that are “123” batteries, which are still available. So, in theory one could take apart this battery pack and reassemble it with three fresh CR123 batteries and revive a Kodak VR35 camera.

Me? I just donated the camera — battery pack removed — to the Film Photography Project. Perhaps they have access to an unused K323L battery pack? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

