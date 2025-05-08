It was a 4-frame day ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

I spent the morning working at the Habitat for Humanity site.
I ran a couple of errands on the way home.
Lunch.
Then assembled this new dresser for Clare.
It has a rather cool feature: a locking system that only allows one drawer open at a time. Presumably, this helps prevent the dresser from tipping over, since most people probably don’t anchor their tall pieces of furniture to the wall.
I didn’t row today. The dresser parts were in a massive box in the garage, so I got steps-and-stairs from hauling the pieces upstairs an armful or handful at a time.
» The single box, as delivered, had a net weight of 99.7 pounds (45.2 kg). Yeah, I knew I weren’t hauling that upstairs, by myself or with help.