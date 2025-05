It was a 4-frame day ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

I spent the morning working at the Habitat for Humanity site.I ran a couple of errands on the way home.Lunch.Then assembled this new dresser for Clare.It has a rather cool feature: a locking system that only allows one drawer open at a time. Presumably, this helps prevent the dresser from tipping over, since most people probably don’t anchor their tall pieces of furniture to the wall.I didn’t row today. The dresser parts were in a massive box in the garage, so I got steps-and-stairs from hauling the pieces upstairs an armful or handful at a time.» The single box, as delivered, had a net weight of 99.7 pounds (45.2 kg). Yeah, I knew I weren’t haulingupstairs, by myselfwith help. May 8 posts (15; missing 2017 [ PXL_20250508_190617626_LE15tm :: cell phone ]