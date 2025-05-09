One more decision…

This is an Olympus point-and-shoot film camera* without a battery … with a roll of film still inside. So here’s the dilemma I have avoided until today.
1. Do I buy a battery for this singular application, find a film processing service online, pay for postage, pay for processing, only to get back prints of wholly unknown value to anyone?
2. Or do I just say that this roll has been in the camera for more than 20 years and remove it before I donate the camera?
Also unknown: Were I to buy a battery, would the camera “remember” how many frames had been shot and show the current frame number in the window to help me decide?
Oh, the gray rectangle at the left edge of the photo? A piece of duct tape. Clare’s dad and I each had this camera, so he put a short piece of duct tape on his to be readily able to distinguish between his and mine. Low-tech solution, but highly effective. He also put a piece on the front; see this post (from 2017†)! He was an engineer. And a thorough one at that!
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ * Olympus ∞Stylus Zoom (Weatherproof) in a 2017 post † More than eight years — that’s how long I’ve been avoiding this decision…
Found the manual online: “Rewinding the film before the end of the roll — Press the mid-roll rewind button gently with your nail.” This camera automatically rewinds at the end of a roll, so I imagine that the mid-roll rewind button engages that motor and would still require a battery. Still not sure that the film advance spool can be unlocked…