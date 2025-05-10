ETSOOI Iris

Probably some cultivar of Iris germanica. From Missouri Botanical Garden: “Iris germanica, commonly called common flag or German iris, is the presumed father of most modern bearded iris cultivars. Origin is uncertain, but species plants are probably native to southern Europe and the Mediterranean area. This iris has become established over time throughout the world, with naturalization having occurred in many parts of Europe and the U.S. It is difficult to specifically describe German iris as a species because it appears in so many different forms. Thousands of bearded iris cultivars have been introduced into commerce over time. Iris germanica as a species is simply not sold in commerce today. In general terms, plants grow 2-3' tall with sword-shaped linear leaves and large usually fragrant blooms on stalks that branch below their mid points. Each flower has six perianth segments: three falls are purple with brown veins, white bases and yellow beards and three standards are lilac. Each stalk (to 3' tall) typically produces up to 6 flowers in spring. Sword shaped leaves are mostly basal, in two ranks, and about 2' long. German iris has no bulb. It spreads by creeping rhizomes which form large clumps over time. Thousands of bearded iris cultivars in a rainbow of different colors have been introduced over the years, with cultivars now classified into several different types: miniature dwarf (8" or less), standard dwarf (8-15 inches), intermediate (16-27 inches), miniature tall (16-25 inches but with small flowers), border (16-27 inches) and tall (28-38 inches).
“Genus named for the Greek goddess of the rainbow.