I knew this day was coming. Four-plus decades of saving screws. I couldn’t help myself … till now, perhaps.I had several half-full baby food jars with screws, not necessarily the same size or length. Plastic peanut butter jars with longer screws and bolts; again, not necessarily the same size or length.Wood screws. Sheet metal screws. Machine screws. Lag screws. Lag bolts.Phillips heads. Slotted heads. Hex heads.No organization.While it’s nice to have a cache of fasteners and hardware for the odd task or repair, as Clare’s youngest brother texted me, “I’ve never known anyone who actually efficiently reused old hardware.”I think there’s a big bin at our recycling center for “miscellaneous metals.” I will try to take these there.There was never any temptation today to separate and categorize the items in this pile, but I did hop on the bathroom scale with-and-without the [plastic] container with this pile in it: ~4.6 pounds.BTW, Ihave boxes of nails and screws (all the same in a given box!) in a tool chest drawer. These are just the “orphans” from taking things apart or having a few leftovers from a project or the assembly of a piece of furniture, for example. May 12 posts (15; no “misses”)[ PXL_20250512_193246786_LE15tm :: cell phone ]