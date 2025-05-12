Previous
Unscrewed by rhoing
Unscrewed

I knew this day was coming. Four-plus decades of saving screws. I couldn’t help myself … till now, perhaps.

I had several half-full baby food jars with screws, not necessarily the same size or length. Plastic peanut butter jars with longer screws and bolts; again, not necessarily the same size or length.

Wood screws. Sheet metal screws. Machine screws. Lag screws. Lag bolts.

Phillips heads. Slotted heads. Hex heads.

No organization.

While it’s nice to have a cache of fasteners and hardware for the odd task or repair, as Clare’s youngest brother texted me, “I’ve never known anyone who actually efficiently reused old hardware.”

I think there’s a big bin at our recycling center for “miscellaneous metals.” I will try to take these there.

There was never any temptation today to separate and categorize the items in this pile, but I did hop on the bathroom scale with-and-without the [plastic] container with this pile in it: ~4.6 pounds.

BTW, I do have boxes of nails and screws (all the same in a given box!) in a tool chest drawer. These are just the “orphans” from taking things apart or having a few leftovers from a project or the assembly of a piece of furniture, for example.

Charlie probably has his stuff well-organized…
