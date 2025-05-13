Sign up
Previous
Photo 4724
Well this was a first!
It’s not as though we abut a body of water, but this pair of Mallards waddled through our yard this morning. “Quackly” — and poorly — taken through a screened window.
The female in this pair is much more “brown” than one I photographed
recently at Campus Lake
.
May 13 posts
(15; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20250513_114120180_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
13th May 2025
13th May 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details
Tags
ducks
,
mallard
,
mallard duck
,
anas platyrhynchos
,
anatidae
,
tm-p8
,
tm13may
,
tmducks
