Well this was a first! by rhoing
Photo 4724

Well this was a first!

It’s not as though we abut a body of water, but this pair of Mallards waddled through our yard this morning. “Quackly” — and poorly — taken through a screened window.

The female in this pair is much more “brown” than one I photographed recently at Campus Lake.

[ PXL_20250513_114120180_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
