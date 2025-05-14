Previous
The peonies are popping by rhoing
Photo 4725

The peonies are popping

Eleven days ago, these flowers were tightly-wound super balls…

» More about the genus Peony: [ iNaturalist ]
» Images: [ PhytoImages Not a secure https connection ]

Looking back: May 14 posts (15; no “misses”)

[ PXL_20250514_150904550_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
14th May 2025 14th May 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1294% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Superb
May 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
They are exquisite!
May 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact