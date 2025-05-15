Previous
Spirals by rhoing
Photo 4726

Spirals

“Fibonacci” comes to this math geek’s mind, of course. In the center of this flower are spirals in both directions (clockwise and counterclockwise).

Can’t believe I don’t have a book on Fibonacci (Leonardo of Pisa), although I do have a book on the Golden Ratio…

» “All you need to know about Fibonacci flowers”
» Golden Ratio at Wolfram MathWorld

