Last of the white peonies by rhoing
Last of the white peonies

This bush is nearly done as the adjacent pink bush is still pushing out fresh flowers. I don’t understand the timing differences three feet apart!

Didn’t notice, initially, the [very] small insect or spider hanging out near the right edge!

[ PXL_20250516_165819217_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details

