Photo 4727
Last of the white peonies
This bush is nearly done as the adjacent pink bush is still pushing out fresh flowers. I don’t understand the timing differences three feet apart!
Didn’t notice, initially, the [very] small insect or spider hanging out near the right edge!
May 16 posts
(13; missing
2017
and
2022
)
[ PXL_20250516_165819217_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
16th May 2025
16th May 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
plant
flowers
peony
paeonia
paeony
tmflowers
tmplants
paeoniaceae
our-garden
our-yard
tm-p8
tm16may
