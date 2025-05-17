Before electronics in cameras

This is a mechanical self-timer for SLR cameras. This little kit belonged to Clare’s dad. One rotates the dial with the red dot (for a maximum of about 15 seconds), then screws the tip into the threads of the shutter release of the camera. When ready, there is a button on top. When pressed, this activates a plunger or pin that emerges at the tip and continues to move until the timer runs out and the plunger retracts. There is definitely some calibration involved to make sure the plunger advances far enough to trip the shutter release — but not too far/too fast — for a given camera.
I do not have the manual for this, so I do not know why there are three accessories or attachments. My guess would be that these are for compatibility with different cameras, though I don’t even know how one adds them to the device.
Terrible photo: I should have set up a tripod with my dSLR to get full depth-of-field. Oh, well. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯