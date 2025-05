I’m not really a ball cap or golf hat person — though the thinning hair says I ought to reconsider — I’ve acquired a bit of a collection over the years. This one, however, possibly the oldest one, has to go. It’s probably ~50 years old, give or take. The adjustable strap in back is plastic with holes on one part and “nubs” for the holes on the other part. Most of the nubs are gone. Indeedof the relevant nubs are gone so it’s unwearable. Well, for an adult. May 18 posts (15; missing 2017 and 2023 [ PXL_20250519_005247294_LE15tm :: cell phone ]