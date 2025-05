It made its 365 debut 14 years ago . I only posted 20 photos from this camera , because I was trying to learn how to use my new dSLR … and it got too wet one time going out on the lake in a rowing scull. It hasn’t worked for a long time, so it’s time to take it to the recycling center and drop in the “Misc. Electronics” box. May 19 posts (15; no “misses”)• Seven years ago: One of my own favorites [ PXL_20250519_163414837_LE15tm :: cell phone ]