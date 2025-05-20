Previous
And then there were three by rhoing
Photo 4731

And then there were three

Yesterday there were only two eggs. Although no one at iNaturalist has confirmed the two-egg photo, I still think this is evidence of a Northern Mockingbird (Mimus polyglottos)

[ PXL_20250520_153123862_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
