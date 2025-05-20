Sign up
Previous
Photo 4731
And then there were three
Yesterday there were only two eggs. Although no one at iNaturalist has confirmed the two-egg photo, I still think this is evidence of a Northern Mockingbird (
Mimus polyglottos
)
» Yesterday’s post:
“Caterpillar killers…”
» Species page: [
iNaturalist
]
May 20 posts
(15; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20250520_153123862_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
20th May 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
birds
,
bird
,
eggs
,
mockingbird
,
aves
,
northern mockingbird
,
mockingbirds
,
tmbirds
,
garden-visitor
,
mimidae
,
mimus polyglottos
,
tm-p8
,
tm20may
