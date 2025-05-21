Previous
Now, only one by rhoing
Photo 4732

Now, only one

Yesterday there were three eggs. Today there is one … but no chicks to account for the other two eggs.

Update A week later there is still a solitary egg. I’m guessing that mama abandoned this one?

[ PXL_20250521_232135895_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
