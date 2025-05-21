Sign up
Photo 4732
Now, only one
Yesterday there were three eggs. Today there is one … but no chicks to account for the other two eggs.
A week later there is still a solitary egg. I’m guessing that mama abandoned this one?
May 21 posts
(13; missing
2018
and
2022
)
PXL_20250521_232135895_LE15tm :: cell phone
21st May 2025
21st May 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
birds
,
bird
,
eggs
,
mockingbird
,
aves
,
northern mockingbird
,
mockingbirds
,
tmbirds
,
garden-visitor
,
mimidae
,
mimus polyglottos
,
tm-p8
,
tm21may
