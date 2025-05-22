Clare and I went for a walk after a very busy day. This shrub belongs to our neighbor and I can’t believe I haven’t photographed it before, although it’s apparently in this post from a couple years ago (at right, behind the sidewalk). iNaturalist’s app identified it as Virginia Sweetspire (Itea virginica).
From Missouri Botanical Garden, “Itea virginica, commonly called Virginia sweetspire, is an erect, rounded, broad-spreading, deciduous shrub with arching branches. Typically grows 3-4' (less frequently to 5') tall with a similar spread. Features fragrant, tiny white flowers borne in cylindrical, drooping racemes (3-6" long) which cover the shrub with bloom in late spring to early summer. Oval, dark green leaves (1-4" long) turn varying shades of red, orange and gold in autumn. Long period of fall color, with leaves often persisting on the plants until early winter.
“Genus name comes from the Greek word for willow in reference to the similarity of the leaves or flower clusters to those of some willows.