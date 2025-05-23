Previous
Restoration by rhoing
Photo 4734

Restoration

Well, sort of. Restoring to working order, not to its particular original specifications. I defer to someone like Phil who probably knows more about the proper terminology — at least with respect to military aircraft! — than I do.

Today was a work day at the Habitat project and the Habitat house backs up to an alley. Kitty-corner across the alley, this garage was open. I snapped a couple photos and then got back to work on the house.

I had noticed that the owner of the car had a sign on his fence, “CORVAIR DRIVE.” Side-stepping a rabbit hole, I went back to take a photo of the sign and the owner was in this garage. We had a delightful 15-minute conversation about his “restorations” over the years, including lots of Corvairs, up to this 1950 Chevrolet Bel Air. Even though it’s all torn apart right now — the engine isn’t even in it — the guy thinks he’ll have it on the road in a couple weeks. I told him I’d be watching the progress as I come back to the Habitat house.

The color is beautiful. He told me what it’s called, “[something] cream,” but I forget. Looking online, I saw a similar looking 1950 Bel Air in “Moonlight Cream.”

Turns out, this isn’t my first 1950s Chevy Bel Air!
» “Ed & Judy’s ’57 Chevy (Bel Air)”

May 23 posts (13; missing 2018 and 2022)

[ PXL_20250523_165118082_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
Corinne C ace
I love this shot! It makes me think about a Norman Rockwell painting with all the details and the warm light on the right
May 31st, 2025  
