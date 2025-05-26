Previous
Outsider! Undocumented! Deport immediately! by rhoing
Outsider! Undocumented! Deport immediately!

A milkweed seed obviously found its way to the ground amongst the rather dense clustering of Black-eyed Susans. I couldn’t help but think of the current political situation and the current regime’s main policy emphasis.

The iNaturalist page for Asclepias tuberosa lists many, many common names (14, in fact!) that have never been used as a tag on 365: “Canada root”; “chieger flower”; “chiggerflower”; “fluxroot”; “Indian posy”; “orange milkweed”; “orange root”; “orange Swallow-wort”; “silky swallow-wort”; “tuber root”; “yellow milkweed”; “white-root”; “windroot”; and “butterfly love.”

Black-eyed Susan
Species pages: [ Missouri Botanical Garden ] [ iNaturalist ]
Butterfly weed
Species pages: [ Missouri Botanical Garden ] [ iNaturalist ]
