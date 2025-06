The last film camera got shipped off as a donation today. (Well, the last one that was used in this century.*) This was Clare’s dad’s, purchased in 2001, I believe. When he passed away in 2005, I was the only one interested in continuing to use this SLR, and this was my favorite camera until I got my dSLR in 2010 (and began posting to 365).I spent $$ to donate all these cameras, but presumably they have all gone to new users shooting film rather than, or in addition to, digital.BTW, exactly. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ May 28 posts (15; missing 2021 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~* I still have a “No. 1 Pocket Kodak” , which is approximately 100 years old.[ PXL_20250528_141336313_LE15tm :: cell phone ]