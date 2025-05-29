Pre-CAD drawing instruments

Before there were desktop computers, these are some of the instruments that draftsmen (and women?) used to design all the products that businesses and consumers used in their everyday lives. “Drawing the pictures” is what drew my dad to engineering. When he retired from GM, he worked for small engineering companies that allowed him to go back to the “drafting board” to “draw the pictures.” Eventually, he was eased out by the engineering graduates who were trained in computer-aided design (CAD). But he had a good, long run.
Three of these instruments have “Dad tracks.”
• The block at the left with the wheel has “H MITCHELL” on it;
• The ruler with the white strip at the top was my dad’s when he was in college (GMI).
• The compass has his initials (“HTM”).
I’m not certain about all the others, but I bought the flexible blue curve-tracing instrument for all the curves of economic theory (indifference curves and isoquants, for example) that I needed for my lecture notes for “math econ,” microeconomic theory and international economics.
While we are going through everything in our house to downsize, I just can’t toss these throwbacks to a simpler time when — for example — NASA engineers got Apollo 13 safely home with nothing more precise than slide rules. (Google it, youngsters!)