The only milkweed traffic this spring by rhoing
Photo 4740

The only milkweed traffic this spring

Alas, no Monarchs again this year visiting our late-blooming milkweed plants.

This is probably a “Common Drone Fly” (Eristalis tenax); i.e., not a type of bee.

[ PXL_20250530_174457137_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
