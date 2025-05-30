Sign up
Photo 4740
The only milkweed traffic this spring
Alas, no Monarchs again this year visiting our late-blooming milkweed plants.
This is probably a “Common Drone Fly” (
Eristalis tenax
); i.e., not a type of bee.
Species pages: [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
]
[ PXL_20250530_174457137_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
30th May 2025
30th May 25
