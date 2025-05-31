Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4740
More ‘legacy media’
Home videos that were my dad’s. Regular 8 mm and super-8. I consulted siblings and we’re probably going to pay to get these digitized. The labels indicate 1973, 1975, 1978. I hope the film is still good.
May 31 posts
(15; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20250531_185811064_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
31st May 2025
31st May 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4954
photos
49
followers
47
following
1298% complete
View this month »
4733
4734
4735
4736
4737
4738
4739
4740
Latest from all albums
4734
214
4735
4736
4737
4738
4739
4740
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
31st May 2025 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
video
,
videos
,
8mm
,
super-8
,
digitizing
,
videotape
,
tm-p8
,
tm31may
,
home videos
,
digitize
Danette Thompson
ace
We have used iMemories and Legacybox. Legacybox took over 3 months with persistent nagging.
June 15th, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
@danette
Ooo. Ouch. We were leaning toward LegacyBox. I will research again. Thanks, Danette!
June 15th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Very cool
June 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close