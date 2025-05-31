Previous
More ‘legacy media’

Home videos that were my dad’s. Regular 8 mm and super-8. I consulted siblings and we’re probably going to pay to get these digitized. The labels indicate 1973, 1975, 1978. I hope the film is still good.

May 31 posts (15; no “misses”)

Danette Thompson ace
We have used iMemories and Legacybox. Legacybox took over 3 months with persistent nagging.
June 15th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
@danette Ooo. Ouch. We were leaning toward LegacyBox. I will research again. Thanks, Danette!
June 15th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Very cool
June 15th, 2025  
