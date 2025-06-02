30 years of class notes

“Mathematical Economics” was my favorite class to teach. It was a 400-level course for advanced undergraduates and first-semester graduate students in economics. These lecture notes took up an entire “Letter/Legal” storage box. Why so many notes for one class
? Thirty years is a long time and there were a few textbook changes along the way. The textbook that was sort of the “industry standard” when I started teaching wasn’t updated quickly enough so several
competing titles popped up after several years. With different textbooks, the sequence of topics changed and the examples changed as well. So (I felt) my class notes had to be revised.
The purpose of the class was to introduce and explain the mathematical tools necessary to “do” modern economic analysis. Here is the list of topics from the last time I taught the class:
• Functions of one variable and their properties
• Differentiation and Derivatives
• Single-variable optimization
• Integration
• Interest rates and present values
• Functions of many variables
• Tools for comparative statics
• Multivariate optimization
• Constrained optimization
• Matrix and vector algebra
(Textbook: Sydsæter, Knut and Hammond, Peter with Strøm, Arne. Essential Mathematics for Economic Analysis
(4/e). Essex, England: Pearson Education, 2012.)
Ahh, good times!
Anyway, these are my class notes stacked in the garage on their way to the recycling center.
June 2 posts
(13; missing 2022
and 2023
)
[ PXL_20250602_213719033_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
Notes to self
:
2011
: Sydsæter, Knut and Hammond, Peter with Strøm, Arne
2007
: Hoy, Michael; Livernois, John; McKenna, Chris; Rees, Ray & Stengos Thanasis
Until 2002
(at least): Chiang, Alpha C. (3/e), 1984. By 2002, this edition was 16 years old.