Not my olde tyme machine!

F&E Check Protector machine from the Hedman company.
From a reddit post: “We had one for my parent’s business. If you were ‘cutting’ a check, this is where the term came from. You wrote the name of the party you were paying on your large sized business check. Then instead of handwriting the amount, you pushed the buttons for the amount and then slid the check in horizontally. Then you pulled the handle toward you and little pins with red dye pierced the safety paper into the image of the written out amount you want to make the check for. This way no one can tamper with a handwritten amount on a business check. The machine essentially embossed the amount you wanted the check for.”
Now it’s wired funds, Venmo, bank draws, …