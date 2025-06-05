Previous
First meal [ Filller ] by rhoing
Photo 4746

First meal [ Filller ]

Thai take-out (take-away).
We “closed” yesterday, so this is a filler. I threatened to crack open a new bottle of a really good whiskey, but I think I’ll hold off until we sell the other house.

Note: That light fixture in the hallway has got to go! It’s a little bit clever and interesting, but it’s missing one component entirely, one of the remaining bulbs only works for a few seconds, and the fixture in its entirety doesn’t provide a whole lotta light. But priorities. For now, there are bigger fish to fry.

[ PXL_20250604_224809110_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
