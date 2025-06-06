Previous
Rule of Thirds Moth by rhoing
Photo 4746

Rule of Thirds Moth

I was able to crop this with the vertical lines of the background dividing the width of the image into equal thirds.

» Submitted as Psara obscuralis or “Obscure Psara Moth”: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ MPG ] [ UK Moths ]

[ PXL_20250606_234008982_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
