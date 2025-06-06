Sign up
Previous
Photo 4746
Rule of Thirds Moth
I was able to crop this with the vertical lines of the background dividing the width of the image into equal thirds.
» Submitted as
Psara obscuralis
or “Obscure Psara Moth”: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
MPG
] [
UK Moths
]
June 6 posts
(10; missing
2017
,
2018
,
2020
,
2021
, and
2022
— Wow! A rough date!)
[ PXL_20250606_234008982_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
insect
,
moths
,
lepidoptera
,
tmmoths
,
crambidae
,
garden-visitor
,
bamona-submitted
,
bugguide-submitted
,
tminsects
,
obscure psara
,
tm-moth-species
,
tm-p8
,
tm06jun
,
inaturalist-submitted
,
crambid snout moths
,
spilomelinae
,
tminsectspecies2025
,
psara
,
obscuralis
,
obscure psara moth
