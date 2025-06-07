Previous
Paint Store coffee station by rhoing
Photo 4747

Paint Store coffee station

Just the mat on the counter.
We were back buying more “Creme.”

June 7 posts (13; missing 2018, 2019, and 2020)

[ PXL_20250607_173426341_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1300% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact