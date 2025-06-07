Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4747
Paint Store coffee station
Just the mat on the counter.
We were back buying more “Creme.”
June 7 posts
(13; missing
2018
,
2019
, and
2020
)
[ PXL_20250607_173426341_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4964
photos
49
followers
47
following
1300% complete
View this month »
4740
4741
4742
4743
4744
4745
4746
4747
Latest from all albums
4742
4743
4744
4745
216
4746
217
4747
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
7th June 2025 10:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coffee
,
paint
,
etsooi
,
paint samples
,
paint chips
,
paint-chips
,
tm-p8
,
tm07jun
,
paint-samples
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close