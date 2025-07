But I think this is a new weed for me to identify and post, so there’s that (and that’s about it). Perhaps(?), a flowering plant in the plantain family (Plantaginaceae), which has several common names: “ribwort plantain”, “narrowleaf plantain”, “English plantain”, “ribleaf”, “lamb’s tongue”, and “buckhorn.”Now that I look at a previous post, “ Happy Father’s Day! ,” I’m thinking this maybe. I will check with my plant systematics expert… June 8 posts (15; missing 2019 [ PXL_20250608_212748836_LE15tm :: cell phone ]