Previous
Photo 4750
“Life finds a way”
A line from “Jurassic Park.”
Alternative title: “Upsy daisy”?
A daisy of one kind or another. Possibly
Bellis perennis
.
June 10 posts
(13; missing
2018
,
2019
, and
2020
)
[ PXL_20250610_231941205_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Views
0
365
11th June 2025 4:19am
plant
,
flower
,
daisy
,
asteraceae
,
home-garden
,
tmflowers
,
tmplants
,
bellis perennis
,
our-yard
,
tm-p8
,
movie-references
