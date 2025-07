The sign says it all. We’ve been here 26+ years.We’re weary of the stairs. (All bedrooms are upstairs.)We’re weary of the yard upkeep. Yeah, you can hire it out, but that comes with compromises, concessions, and accommodations we’re not ready to make … if we had a smaller yard.So the sign went up today* June 12 posts (15; no “misses”)~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~* “Today” being five weeks ago as I am that far behind again, because — well, you know — “moving” is all-consuming.[ PXL_20250612_192426352_LE15tm :: cell phone ]