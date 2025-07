No need to comment. We’re pretty busy at the “new” (1986) house…Yeah, we’ve been here ten days and I finally got around to changing the locks. The deadbolts, at least. We don’t have many things here yet but the previous residents were renters, so who knows how many keys are floating around, but now nobody gets in except us … and our contractor, who will have a key for, I expect! (It’s a bit of a “fixer-upper.”) June 14 posts (13; missing 2018 and 2023 [ PXL_20250614_234517978_LE15tm :: cell phone ]